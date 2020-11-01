A fixer-upper! Three-bedroom cottage for €65,000 has endless potential in the right hands

This three-bedroom cottage style residence sitting on a 1-acre site in County Kerry is a bargain at €65,000.

Situated 3km from Castleisland town in a predominantly residential area. The residence comprises of an entrance porch, living room, kitchen/utility area, toilet and three bedrooms.

The property has been unoccupied for a number of years and requires complete repair and refurbishment to restore it to its former glory.

It benefits from a large site which is suitable for extension and development, subject to prior planning approval.

