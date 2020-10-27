A Donegal pub with 'prime potential' set to go under the hammer with bids starting at €32,500 this week

A public house located in one of the most scenic villages in the north west is set to go under the hammer this Wednesday with bids to start at €32,500.

The Pipers Rest is located on the main street in Kilcar on the Wild Atlantic Way and close to the Sliabh League cliffs.

The pink coloured pub has a thatched roof and lots of character. There is a large area to the rear of the pub which looks on to the Glenaddragh River.

The property requires extensive refurbishment. Nevertheless, it has considerable potential. The property is being sold as seen and is not subject to planning permission.

The public auction will take place at Wilsons Auctions, Kingswood Interchange, Naas Road, Dublin 22 on October 28.