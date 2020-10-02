PROPERTY WATCH: Take a look at this budget-friendly two-storey cosy cottage for only €75k

This well-located two-bedroom cottage on the outskirts of Mallow, Co. Cork is on the market with a seriously budget-friendly price tag.

This property sits on a site of 0.2 acres and includes a newly built garage. It is located in a rural setting approximately 7km south of Mallow town, just off the N20 Cork/Limerick road.

The accommodation extends to approximately 650 sq. ft. (60.4 sqm) and is laid out over two floors. The property is hedged all around to ensure maximum privacy.

The property is presented in good condition, however it needs some redecoration to bring up to modern standards.

The property is listed for sale at €75,000. For more information, CLICK HERE.