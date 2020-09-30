PROPERTY WATCH: Divine intervention could turn this €25k old church into a heavenly home

This stunning former church located in heart of Borrisokane town is going under the hammer with a seriously low guide price later this month.

Constructed in 1832 and surrounded by beautiful mature trees, the church was deconsecrated in the 1970s and served more recently as a community resource centre. The site runs to 0.7 acres and the building has a footprint of approximately 186.37 sq.m. (2006 sq.ft.).

As you enter the building from the front there are offices and store rooms on either side of the corridor with a W.C. Double doors open out into the main area of the building with some original stained glass windows and a magnificent painted ceiling still in place. This main area measures a whopping 117.7 sq.m.

There are two further offices, computer room, painting studio, ladies and men's toilets and sacristy to the rear. The back corridor has a door to the rear and stairs to two storage rooms and a balcony.

Outside there is a tarmac car park to the front and car access to the rear of the building. The 0.7 acre site is surrounded by mature trees and shrubs.

This former church and protected structure may be suitable for a number of uses such as a restaurant, bespoke dwelling, funeral home or apartments subject of course to obtaining the necessary planning permission.

The property is listed with a guide price of €25,000 and more information can be found HERE.