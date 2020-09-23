Easy on the pocket! Lakeside hideaway in wee Donegal for only €50k
The property on the shores of Lough Swilly
This detached storey-and-a half home is located on the shores of Lough Swilly in Co Donegal.
The property sits on a site of 2 acres.
The area is known as "The Big Isle" and is located on the shores of Lough Swilly.
This is a unique location in Co. Donegal due to its natural beauty and seclusion, yet with the convenience of being only
10 minutes from Letterkenny town.
The dwelling requires complete refurbishment and renovation throughout but offers immense potential for anyone looking for a
perfect home surrounded by peace and beauty.
This area has been designated a SPA (Special Protection area) due to its wildlife and sensitive landscape.
See photos and more information here.
