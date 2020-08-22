PROPERTY WATCH: Escape it all with your own clifftop retreat with unspoiled ocean views

Leave the hustle and bustle of towns and cities behind with this picturesque 3-bedroom property on the market in Cork for €355,000.

Cronin Wall Properties take great pleasure in launching to the sales market this magnificent 3-bedroom property with unspoiled ocean views.

Perched on an elevated site of approx. 0.45 acres with panoramic views overlooking the beautiful Inch Beach and the surrounding countryside.

Internally the property is warm and inviting with light-filled rooms perfect for you to enjoy all that this spectacular location has to offer.

The downstairs accommodation consists of a porch, Kitchen/Dining room, utility room, lounge, bedroom and Bathroom. While the upstairs comprises of a master bedroom, and a further two bedrooms - all of which are en-suite.

Inch is within a five-minute drive of local amenities in Aghada and Whitegate such as National Schools, Post Office, Shop, Chemist and a large selection of sporting facilities.

Viewing this hidden gem is an absolute must!

For more information and pictures, CLICK HERE.