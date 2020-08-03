Large north Longford property holding put up for sale

A three bedroom residence sitting on over 50 acres of ground has been put up for sale in north Longford.

The property and 52 acre holding is situated at Legga, Moyne, Co Longford.

It comes with extensive farm buildings which were previously used for dairy production purposes and are described as being of “good quality”.

The house itself is a three bedroom residence with an internal floor area of 994 sq ft.

Although in need of refurbishment and modernisation, this property offers numerous possibilities.

For more, contact Murtagh Bros Auctioneers, Green Bridge, Mullingar, Co Westmeath on (044) 9342512.