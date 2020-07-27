PROPERTY WATCH: Grab yourself a slice of heaven with this affordable holiday home overlooking the sea

Fancy owning your holiday getaway with sea views? This homely three-bed property on the Hook Penisula could be just what you're looking for.

The Hook Peninsula has been a popular unspoilt holiday location that has been dear to the heart of people for generations. Famous for its beaches, boating, fishing, sub aqua and bird watching activities, all the amenities of south Wexford and Waterford are within easy reach of this home in Hookless Village, Fethard On Sea.

This three-bedroom, two bathroom detached house in a sleepy holiday village is well designed for easy holiday living.

The property has an open plan living area which comes with the addition of a glass roof over the kitchen for an abundance of natural light.

The living room boasts an open fireplace which is a great feature in any home, particularly a weekend getaway in the off-season months.

To the front of the property is a large decking area that spans the width of the house, it enjoys most of the afternoon sun and glimpses of the sea.

All in all, this is a great affordable family holiday home in a fantastic part of Wexford and is on the market for €129,000.

For more information, CLICK HERE.