VIDEO TOUR: This two-bedroom house in need of TLC is one of the cheapest houses on the market today

This two-bedroom mid-terrace house in Tipperary is currently one of the cheapest homes on the Irish property market and is set to go under the digital hammer later this month.

Located in the heart of Templemore town in Co. Tipperary, this house is listed with a guide price of just €20,000 on online auction site BidX1.

The property requires plenty of TLC to bring it up to modern standards, but with such a low guide price this could be the ideal fixer-upper for someone looking to get their foot on the property ladder.

The house consists of two bedrooms, one bathroom, kitchen and living area. The property extends to approximately 48 sq. m (517 sq. ft) and is a vacant possession.

Local amenities include Garda Siochana College, Murphy's Pub Templemore, Templemore College of Further Education, Sr. Mary's N.S. and a wide range of shops, bars and restaurants.

Transport links include regular bus service (395, 812), Templemore Train Station 1.2 km which offers a regular service to towns and cities including Limerick and Dublin and the N62.

Watch the full house tour below:

The auction date is July 28 and you can see the full listing by clicking here.