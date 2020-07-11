Rented property owners want restrictions lifted

The Irish Property Owners Association, the national landlord association, are calling on the Minister for Housing not to extend the emergency legislation beyond the July 20 and to allow the private rental market to function in a normal manner.

Stephen Faughnan Chairman asserted, “The emergency legislation is preventing the normal business of managing property, anti-social tenants are protected, resulting in neighbours and other tenants being distressed and breach of tenants obligations cannot be addressed.”

The move follows an increase in complaints about anti social behaviour at house parties.

The legislation prevents landlords terminating tenancies and allows tenants to remain in accommodation where the tenancy was terminated before the emergency and the tenant had not already left. It protects non-paying tenants, anti-social tenants, facilitating overcrowding and partying. Properties are sale agreed and possession cannot be sought. It prevents people who came home from abroad including medical workers from returning to their property.

The legislation was put in place to restrict movement, but tenants could always terminate tenancies.

Stephen Faughnan stated, “the country has gone back to work, there is no longer any restrictions on movement, and therefore the emergency measures should not be extended.”