Irish charity offers free support to renters affected by Covid-19

Threshold, the national housing charity, is today announcing the establishment of a dedicated freephone helpline to support workers in the hospitality sector impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The service will be available from today March 27 and is being financed as part of the €1.5 million Guinness Fund announced last week. The service will provide tailored advice to anyone who is worried about their ability to pay rent as a result of the current situation.

The helpline is available through a new freephone number, 1800 77 88 99 or via email on covid19@threshold.ie, operating Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, for a two month period.

The service will ensure that anyone whose income has been impacted as a result of COVID-19, can get access to advice and guidance regarding their tenancy, including negotiation with landlords, which is especially relevant in the context of rapidly changing social welfare entitlements and rental laws and policies. Further details are available on www.threshold.ie/covid-19- support/

Speaking today, John-Mark McCafferty, CEO of Threshold stated that “as the only charity in Ireland specialising in the Private Rented Sector, we advise and assist tenants across the range of issues, mediating and negotiating with landlords, ensuring renters get access to housing supports and protecting tenancies...Threshold is committed to help and advise people who have recently lost jobs or working hours, have lost income as a result and who are concerned about paying rent and holding on to their rented homes."