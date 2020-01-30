88 residential buildings under construction in Longford in December 2019

88 residential buildings were under construction in Longford in December 2019, according to the latest GeoView Residential Buildings Report, published by GeoDirectory and EY-DKM today.

The majority (49.2%) of the buildings under construction in Ireland were located in Dublin and surrounding counties of Meath, Kildare and Wicklow, further emphasising the capital’s role in driving residential construction activity.

The counties with the lowest levels of construction activity were located in the north-west and midlands in December 2019. Leitrim (24), Longford (88), Roscommon (96) and Sligo (96) registered the lowest number of buildings under construction.

