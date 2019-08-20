Permission sought for eight house development in Newtownforbes

An application has been lodged with Longford county council planning department, seeking permission to develop 8 houses in Newtownforbes.

The development will consist of 8 dwellings, which will comprise of 6 three-bed, two storey semi-detached houses and 2 two-bed single storey, semi-detached dwellings.

The application includes for work on entrances, the access road, boundary walls/fences, a green open space, the demolition of an existing detached domestic garage to the rear of the applicants existing dwelling house, and connections to the existing foul sewer, surface water and watermain networks.

