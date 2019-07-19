Planning sought to build 20 houses in Longford

Longford county council planning department have received an application seeking permission for the construction of 20 houses in Ballinalee.

The proposed development consists of 20 no. semi-detached two bedroom bungalows, which are to be located at St Johnston, Ballinalee, Co Longford. Proposed works include the provision of a new entrance to the residential development, as well as an access road, green open space, boundary walls/fences and internal pedestrian pathways.

The proposed work also includes the connection to public services with sewer and water supply.

