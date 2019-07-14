Fancy owning a one bedroom log cabin for €80,000

A log cabin with a selling price of €80,000 has come on the market in Kildare town on MyHome.ie this week.

The Lodge is located on a corner site a short distance from the town centre, and has been placed on the market with Sherry FitzGerald McDermott.

It is being offered as an alternative to renting and comes with a private courtyard to front, energy efficient electric heating, double glazing, a 10 year warranty and every comfort.

The one-bed property is being sold by the owners of the semi-detached house and corner garden site on which the cabin stands.

Accommodation includes a kitchen/living area, bedroom and bathroom/shower en suite, while there’s a courtyard to the front and drive-in access via the adjoining property.

According to the selling agents interest locally is high as it provides an alternative to renting with renters paying €1400 per month for a two-bed apartment in Kildare town.

