Planning sought to build seven houses in Edgeworthstown

A planning application has been lodged, seeking permission for the construction of seven houses at Edgeworthstown.

The application has been made to Longford County Council by Mr Ferghal Sheridan and was received on May 30. Mr Sheridan is seeking permission for the proposed construction of seven single storey, two bed dwellings in two house types.

It also includes works for the provision of access from existing roadway, a green open space, boundary fences and walls.

