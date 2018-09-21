PSRA praised for 'nurturing a culture of lifelong learning in the property services profession'

The Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan, T.D., today launched the Property Services Regulatory Authority’s (PSRA) 2017 Annual Report at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

In launching the PSRA’s annual report the Minister highlighted in particular, the roll out of a Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programme for the sector. Licensed Property Services Providers, must now complete 5 hours of CPD annually. He congratulated the Authority on this positive development in “nurturing a culture of lifelong learning in the property services profession” and noted the positive feedback of licensees regarding the application of the programme.

The need to ensure that there are sufficient appropriately qualified and licensed property service providers available was also recognised by the Minister. To that end, he welcomed the new National Auctioneering and Property Services Apprenticeship run by the City of Dublin Education and Training Board which began in early September. The PSRA were delighted to be involved in the development of this apprenticeship programme and look forward to issuing licences to future apprentices.

Speaking at the launch of the Annual Report, Ms Geraldine Clarke, Chairperson of the PSRA stated, “We are delighted to have Minister Flanagan here with us today to launch our Annual Report. 2017 was another very productive year for the Authority in maintaining and further developing standards in the property services sector” Of the 656 compliance audits carried out in 2017, almost 70% were found to be compliant with the Property Services (Regulation) Act 2011.

The PSRA was proud to again be involved in the Property and Land Information Centre at the National Ploughing Championship’s 2018 and to have the opportunity to engage with so many members of the public.