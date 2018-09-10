Own 12 Longford properties for €850k

BidX1, the digital property company that has sold more than €128m worth of commercial and residential property so far this year, is gearing up for a lively autumn after launching a new catalogue this week and with a further catalogue due to go live mid-September. The latest catalogue is for the auction on September 18 and 20.

And, with 12 residential properties in Longford up for auction in the new catalogue for a combined total of €850,000, this is a huge opportunity for the right buyer or buyers to purchase beautiful Longford homes at good prices.

Included in the 12 residential properties in county Longford are four terraced homes in Auburn Village, Ballymahon, with a reserve price on each not to exceed €90,000, with some subject to a tenancy.

Also up for auction this September is a commercial lot in Lanesboro, comprising two parcels of land that extend to approximately 21.06 hectares (52 acres) in total.

The subject property is situated in Lehery, just south of the N63 national road, off the R392 road, and has a guide price of €120,000.

There are a number of other properties up for grabs around county Longford in the upcoming auction.

For a full list of properties available, visit www.bidx1.com.