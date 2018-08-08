Charming Lanesboro residential property goes on market

A very appealing residential property has come onto the market at 29 The Green, Lanesboro, Longford with an asking price €117,500.

Wrapped in character and charm, this three-bedroom property is one of the most aesthetically appealing properties to come on the market in the area in recent times.

Architecturally designed and ahead of its time, it presents a brilliant opportunity for an owner occupier, investor or indeed would make the perfect holiday home destination.

The 'Round House' at 29 The Green, complete with conical roof, is the standout feature property of this attractive residential neighbourhood, where east meets west, at the beautiful town of Lanesboro.

Just a few minutes walk from the banks of the River Shannon, the accommodation of this iconic gem comprises kitchen/living area, utility, three bedrooms - ground floor ensuite - and a family bathroom.

Viewing highly recommended by the sole Auctioneers.