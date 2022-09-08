PICTURES | The best hospitality and business owners in Leitrim and Roscommon honoured at Irish Restaurant Awards

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
The best restaurants and hospitality business owners in Leitrim and Roscommon were honoured at the Connacht Regional Final of the Irish Restaurant Awards in the Landmark Hotel, on Tuesday, September 6.
All of the Leitrim and Roscommon winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards All-Ireland Final on Monday, September 19 in the Convention Centre Dublin. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO
The Leitrim and Roscommon winners on the night were:
Local Food Hero Sponsored by The Irish Times
Roscommon: Molloys Bakery, Declan Molloy and Mary T Molloy
Leitrim: The Cottage Restaurant Jamestown, Shamzuri Hanfia
Best Sustainable Practices Sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland
Roscommon: Rogue And Co Roscommon Town
Leitrim: Synergy Cafe Carrick On Shannon
Best Free From Sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro
Roscommon: Fusion Roscommon
Leitrim: Honestly Farm Kitchen Carrick On Shannon
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine Sponsored by FBD
Roscommon: Regans Gastro Pub And Restaurant Roscommon
Leitrim: Red Bank Restaurant Carrick On Shannon
Best Restaurant Manager Sponsored by AIB Merchant Services
Roscommon: Keenans Hotel Bar And Restaurant Tarmonbarry, David Keenan
Leitrim: Buffalo Boy, Gabriel Camburu
Best Wine Experience Sponsored by Bibendum Ireland
Roscommon: The Purple Onion Kitchen Tarmonbarry
Leitrim: The Red Bank Restaurant Carrick On Shannon
Best Café Sponsored by Illy
Roscommon: Bastion K2Tchen Castlerea Castlerea
Leitrim: Honestly Farm Kitchen Carrick On Shannon
Best World Cuisine Sponsored by San Pellegrino
Roscommon Zaiqa Restaurant Roscommon Roscommon
Leitrim Di Vino Italian Restaurant Carrick On Shannon
Best Newcomer Sponsored by Square
Roscommon: The Lovage Boyle
Leitrim: Drumanilra And Honestly Carrick On Shannon
Pub of the Year Sponsored by Jameson
Roscommon: Coffey's Bar Lecarrow
Leitrim: Flynns Bar Carrick On Shannon
Best Casual Dining Sponsored by Musgrave Marketplace
Roscommon: Regans Gastro Pub And Restaurant Roscommon
Leitrim: The Brandywell Bar Dromod
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant Sponsored By Frylite
Roscommon: Keenans Hotel Bar And Restaurant Tarmonbarry
Leitrim: Lough Rynn Castle Mohill
Best Customer Service Sponsored Restaurant-Insurance.ie Provided by Dolmen
Roscommon: Lovage At The Gate Lodge Boyle
Leitrim: Tegi's Tearoom Carrick On Shannon Aghamore
Best Gastro Pub Sponsored by Worldpay from FIS
Roscommon: Hesters Golden Eagle Bar And Restaurant Castlerea
Leitrim: Oarsman Carrick On Shannon
Best Chef Sponsored by BWG Foodservice
Roscommon: Kilronan Castle Ballyforan, Daniel Willimont
Leitrim: Red Bank Restaurant Carrick On Shannon, Michelle McGowan
Best Restaurant Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants
Roscommon: The Old Stone House Restaurant Roscommon Ballinlough
Leitrim: The Cottage Restaurant Jamestown
Vice President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Mark McGowan, said; “Now in their 13th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards returns after the 2020 Awards were cut short.
"The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing and up and coming talent in the sector and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without the dedicated and passionate staff in the industry.
"The Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, pubs and restaurants of Ireland. With well over 100,000 nominations received from the public this year, the standard for the judging process was higher than ever.”