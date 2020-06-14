Late Irvin Vaines, Arva was an accomplished clarinet player, fisherman and stonemason

The area was saddened by news of the death of Irvin Vaines, Church Road, Tycusker, Arva which occurred peacefully in Cavan General Hospital on Sunday, May 10.



He was one of the first fishermen to come over from England to spend a week in Arva and was completely taken with the area.

He was from Yorkshire and after 25 years visiting Arva he eventually settled here – first in Drumhaldry and then bought a home in Tycusker in 1991. He has been living happily here since then having got to know the people of the area over the preceding years.

Irvin was a lovely man to meet and had a friendly word for everyone. He was a stonemason by trade but when things would go quiet he worked in the coal mines – the last one being Acton Hall Colliery.

Irvin started playing in a brass band from the age of ten winning many medals for show melody’s and other pieces – and also making records. He played with Carlton Colliery Frickley Band, Yorkshire Imperial Band and many others.

His name is quite famous in brass band circles in England for playing his clarinet. After a while living in the area he taught pupils in St Patrick’s College, Cavan.

He conducted Roughan Silver Band and also Monaghan Band and he made many friends in both areas. He also worked as a stonemason since coming to Arva and took great pride in his work.

Irvin started a fishing competition called the “Over 50’s Senior Classic” in 1999 which grew year on year so much so that he had to move headquarters from the Market Bar to the Breffni Arms Hotel. Those taking part were from Ireland, England, Holland and even Thailand and there was a great social scene attached to it when the fishing concluded each evening.

Irvin had to retire from the competition circuit due to ill health but he still kept involved and enjoyed meeting all his friends when they came over each year.

Irvin’s remains reposed at his home in Tycusker and were taken the short walk to Arva Parish Churchyard for Funeral Service and burial with Canon Hazel Hicks officiating.

Neighbours lined the road and a there was a large attendance outside the Church Grounds - while maintaining social distancing – to say goodbye to a lovely man.

Irvin is survived by Anne, his daughter Julia Taeloar, son Darren Vaines, stepson Richard Ellis, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son and daughter in law and many friends to all of whom we extend sincere sympathy.