Late Thomas McCann was a quiet gentleman and a very helpful neighbour

The peaceful death occurred on Saturday, April 4 last at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon of Thomas McCann, Drumraney and formerly Terlicken, son of the late Thomas and Mary (nee Dillon), and brother of the late Michael.

From a well-known and popular family in the farming community, Thomas was a lovely, quiet gentleman and a very helpful neighbour at all times.

He was a very welcome visitor back to Ballymahon, which he did regularly, visiting his family and many friends here.

We offer our sincere sympathy to his brother Harry (Collinstown), sisters Moyra (Mullingar) and Elizabeth (Leitrim Village), his nieces Mary and Elisa, nephews James, Henry, Michael and Peter, his sisters-in-law Mary and Maureen, brother-in-law John, his nieces-in-law, nephew-in-law; grandnieces & grandnephews, many cousins, friends & neighbours.

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.