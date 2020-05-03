Sadness following death of popular Ballymore publican Noel Cuffe

It was with deep regret that we learnt of the sudden death at the age of just 50 years of Noel Cuffe, Newtown, Ballymore, Co Westmeath and Cunningham’s Bar, Ballymore on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

He was a hard-working, decent and generous man who worked in the construction business with his father as a young lad and kept up the business when his father retired some years ago.

Noel who enjoyed the odd game of golf, also ran a very successful and popular pub in Ballymore where he will now be hugely missed by his customers, he had a great sense of humour and loved to chat to them all.

He is survived by his heartbroken wife Breda, daughter Adah, parents Tom and Nancy, brother Barry, sisters Kathleen (Pendred) and Jackie (Glynn), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, the Carey family, aunts, uncles, relatives and many friends to whom we extend our deepest sympathy at this sad time.

May he rest in peace.