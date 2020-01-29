Late Vincent Hoban left an indelible mark on the community of Carrigallen

There was widespread regret in the Carrigallen area when news of the death of Vincent Hoban, Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim was announced on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

Vincent died at his home where he had been cared for by his sister, Sr Isobella, with the support of a number of dedicated care workers.

A native of Monivea, Co Galway, Vincent came to Carrigallen in 1943 at the tender age of 17 to serve his time as a shop assistant in PJ Tiernan’s grocery and hardware.



Vincent took to the demands of a trainee enthusiastically, soon mastering the multi faceted responsibilities of the grocery trade which at the time included tasks, such as weighing out steel for the blacksmith, measuring and cutting timber and glass for tradesmen, helping housewife’s choose a colour for their kitchen before selling them a brush with which to apply it. Delivery of animal feed stuffs, fertilisers, seed potatoes provided him with an opportunity to get to know every townland and those who lived there.

Like most business men of the time, PJ Tiernan ran a farm and Vincent’s work often extended to hay making when the season demanded tending to cattle something which stood him well for the future when he had to buy and sell cattle something he was recognised to be good at by those seeking buy or sell cattle to or from him.

A follower of all Gaelic games, particularly his native Galway tribesmen hurling team. In his early years he played handball at the ball alley with local lads and went fishing on Sundays and free days where he developed a wonderful knowledge of all the local fisheries which he put to good use in 1965 when he played a pivotal role in bringing the All Ireland coarse fishing festival to Carrigallen.

An enthusiastic member of the committee which built St Patrick’s Hall (now known as the community centre) and took great delight in seeing it developed further to what it is today including the Corn Mill Theatre and the adjoining car parking facilities.

After a number of years at Tiernan’s, romance blossomed between Vincent and the boss' daughter Lena, who would be home on visit from England where she worked as a nursing midwife. Following a courtship, they married in 1949 and lived happily together until Lena passed away in 1982. During their married life they enjoyed nothing better than a trip to Bundoran to walk the beach when weather permitted.

Following Lena's death, Vincent drew upon his deep faith and the support of family and friends to carry on using the engagement with customers, delivery people as a social outlet which was often a two way process with many benefiting from his friendship and wisdom.

When anybody sought opinion on a subject, Vincent would take a large draw of his pipe before issuing what more often than not was sound advice.



Vincent was independent by nature and liked to do thing himself but in his declining years he came to relying on a few trusted friends like Christy Kiernan and Tommy Brady to carry out tasks.



Vincent’s wake saw large numbers of former customers and delivery people, along with hoards of young people who had been regular visitors to his shop when attending events in the community or theatre.

The funeral saw an equally large turnout where Fr John McMahon celebrated the mass before his interment alongside his beloved Lena in the family plot.



Vincent’s presence in Carrigallen over the last 76 years has made it a better place. Sadly missed by his sisters Anne, Sr Isobella and Patsy, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephew, relatives and many friends. May he Rest In Peace.