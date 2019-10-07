Tributes paid to 'exceptional woman' Elizabeth McVeigh

It's our honour to tell you about the exceptional woman we were lucky enough to call our mother.

Elizabeth McVeigh (née Collum) was born to Mr P and Cathrine Collum, Barnamore, Drumlish Co Longford. Her father P was a farmer and owned two shops in the local village of Drumlish. One of the shops had petrol pumps and many of the locals would call in to get their petrol there. She grew to love farm life.

Elizabeth grew up in Drumlish and got married at a young age to Michael McVeigh and moved to Knockmartin, Newtownforbes Co Longford. She had a large family - nine boys and one daughter that she cherished. She dedicated her life to looking after them in hard times whilst her husband worked with Longford County Council. Elizabeth was a loving and caring wife and mother.

Our mother may never have had a glamorous career and she didn't even pursue any education beyond her secondary school but she was well respected within our community.

I never met anyone who had such a knack for making friends as our mother and these friends were loyal to her till the end.

When they would come to visit she would always say “isn't this just the best” gathering of friends as they were sipping tea or coffee in our living room laughing and chatting looking happy and comfortable.

Elizabeth's first priority was her family. She loved and cared for all of them on a daily basis and she loved to be out in nature. It brought her both comfort and joy. A life lived simply and with great zest. She proved you don't need to pursue some great calling beyond loving the people around you to make a sizeable impact.

Elizabeth loved farming all through her lifetime and she continued to farm up to a few years before she passed away. She worked very hard on the farm attending to livestock and new borns. She reared chickens, turkeys, ducks and geese for a number of years.



Elizabeth was a great entrepreneur and she owned a great productive farm. She was a very good business woman and used all her knowledge and skill she learned as a little girl helping in her father's shop in Drumlish. Our mother also enjoyed a great social life with many holidays as we all got older and moved abroad. She came to visit her young family in England and New York. She proudly walked with the Longford Association in the St Patrick's Day Parade in New York city numerous times and loved to walk down 5th Avenue with her family and would love to sit in Central Park and watch all the people go by.

She also enjoyed being taken for a drive in the countryside with Noel and Anthony to the farm in Ballinalee where she helped for many years. Our mother was a woman of strong faith and we grew up with her teaching us our prayers and taking us to Sunday Mass regularly. She loved visiting Knock Shrine.

Our mother Elizabeth was predeceased by her son Vincent who died tragically in a road accident at the age of 17 years. This was a heartbreaking loss for our mother and all of us. She was also predeceased by her husband Michael. Also her two brothers Peter and Joe and three sisters Mary, Nancy, Philomena all of whom she loved and cherished deeply. May their gentle souls rest in peace.

We are extremely grateful to all who attended her memorial funeral mass and joined us to honour our loving mother and all that played a part in her life. Thank you so much from our hearts. We were overwhelmed to meet so many people who understood what a very very special and wonderful dedicated loving person our mother was and a really great inspiration and ambassador to all of us.

You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back or you can do what she would want: smile, open your eyes, live and let her memory live on forever in all our hearts. Thank you Mom for all you did for all of us. You were truly the world's best mother and we all were very blessed to have you for our mother. Thank you for all the beautiful memories.

* Elizabeth McVeigh (née Collum), Knockmartin, Longford and formerly of Barnamore, Drumlish died on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Michael and son Vincent. Elizabeth will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family Anthony, Peter, Sean, Padraic, Jim (Listowel, Co. Kerry), Elizabeth Hunt (Boston, U.S.A.), Noel, Frank and Mel (U.S.A), sisters Kathleen Caffrey (Loughduff) and Agnes McNamara (Baltimore, U.S.A.) ,daughters in law, son in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was laid to rest in Newtownforbes cemetery.



Memorial Tribute for our mother Elizabeth McVeigh by the McVeigh & Collum families in Ireland and the USA