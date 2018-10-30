Tributes to late Longford solicitor, Patrick Anthony Cullen

A well-loved Longford town man passed away in late August. Patrick Anthony Cullen grew up on Main Street, Longford, where his family ran a drapery business. His parents were Terry and Mary Jo Cullen.



Pat was educated at St Michael's National School, St Mel's College and Trinity College Dublin. He loved all sports and was a follower of Longford town from an early age. He also had a huge interest in history and politics and worked as a solicitor in London for most of his life.



Pat passed away in London on August 27, 2018. He was predeceased by his sister, Deirdre Quinn and younger brothers, John and Tom.



He will be greatly missed by his wife, Kathy; his five children, Niall, Paul, Andrew, Rosie and Sarah; his grandchildren; his brothers Terry and Charlie, sister Catherine Cheatle and many cousins, and friends.