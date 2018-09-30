Tributes paid to ex Longford soldier

There was much sadness in Longford town recently as family, friends and former colleagues from the army bid a fond farewell to Edward (Teddy) O'Neill.

A familiar face around the town in part due to his large build and height, Teddy was hugely popular and was a man who made friends easily and never forgot them.

He was a native of the Curragh and never forgot his beloved Kildare and was an ardent supporter of the Lillywhites.

Whilst he had been in declining health in recent times his death on September 1 was nonetheless a huge shock to his many friends.

After his basic training on enlisting in 1974 he joined the 4th Motor Squadron in Longford's Connolly Barracks and he served with this unit up to his retirement in 2005.

He served with the 43rd Battalion with UNFIL from May to November 1978.

A dedicated and conscientious soldier he attained the rank of sergeant within a few years.

Most people that served with Teddy would agree that he was very fair to anyone on duty with him.

Whether you were a friend or someone he barely knew, it didn’t matter, everyone did the same, he showed no favouritism.

A man of deep faith he never missed mass if it was at all possible and was in latter years was a regular attendee at morning mass in St Mel's Cathedral.

He was a great socialiser and enjoyed the company of others. When he retired he kept in touch with his many friends and joined the local branch of ONE and was one of the group's longest serving members.

Teddy enjoyed his couple of pints and revelled in the company of others.

He was a regular in Murph's bar on Ballymahon St and his passing is keenly felt by all the patrons.

Each year he went on holidays with Dessie Sheerin, Donal Daly, Mick Ward and Junior Duke, and it his family and those old friends who will miss him most.

Teddy was predeceased by his wife Margaret and his passing is mourned by his daughters Sylvia, Lesley and Coriosa; brothers, Joe and Martin; sisters, Marie, Joan and Bernie; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



His remains reposed at Glennon’s Funeral Home before removal for Mass of the Resurrection in St Brigid’s Church, Suncroft, Co Kildare, and interment afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.