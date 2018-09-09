Ballymahon saddened by passing of a compassionate and warmhearted lady, Phyllis Gill

It was with deep regret that we learned of the death, in her 92nd year, of Mrs Phyllis Gill (née Nolan), Main Street, Ballymahon on Tuesday, August 21.



Phyllis passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home where she has spent the last six years.



Herself and her late husband Dan, who died in 1986, moved to Ballymahon in 1949 where they brought up a family of six. Their son, John, however died while mountaineering in Kerry fourteen years ago and their daughter Marie also passed away in 2014.



Phyllis was a lovely, kind, compassionate and warmhearted lady, always gentle and good-natured. A lady of deep religious faith, she was a daily Mass goer and was lovingly called the Sacristan Josie Lovell’s “1st Sub” when he wasn't around, doing the various chores for him in the Church.



Phyllis’s Funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Liam Murray in St Matthew's Church on Friday, August 24, where the local Church choir and organist Padraig McGowan provided the beautiful music and singing with soloist Carol Dempsey.



The gifts brought to the altar reminded us of that great faith that she had, they included her Rosary beads, a newspaper as she was an avid reader. She read the newspapers every day and was particularly interested in politics and current affairs.



Also brought to the altar were some flowers which she loved, a family tree, something that was dear to her gentle heart and an apple. The apple was because of all those tasty apple tarts she made down the years not just for her family but for any one who dropped in for a chat, she was always welcoming.



A huge number of people called to Thomond Lodge on Thursday, August 23 where her remains lay in repose, also to her home on Main Street and to the funeral Mass which reflected the respect and high regard which has been held for Phyllis and her family down the years. She will be dearly missed. She was laid to rest in Shrule Cemetery.



We extend our sincere sympathy to her daughters Anne, Catherine, Norrie and Denise, her son Donal, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces,nephews, relatives and dear friends. In iothlainn Dé go gcastar sinn.