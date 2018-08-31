Late Gerry Noonan, Ballymahon touched the lives of people in many different ways

The peaceful death occurred at St Christopher's, Ballymahon on Saturday, August 11 of Gerry Noonan, Main Street.



Gerry was born in 1962, one of a family of ten, the youngest of his brothers and sisters. He was a very special person and touched so many people in many different ways.



His now deceased mother, Mary was his No 1 Carer for most of his life. She was so proud of him and always tried to do her best for him.



Herself, Gerry and Paugo (Gerry’s in-house Carer and loyal friend of the family for years) would take off for the day visiting friends and family, maybe to the bog or at one stage went to Lourdes on holiday. He spent some time in the loving care of the staff at Lough Sheever in Mullingar but in 2011, when St Christopher's built a house here in his home town at Marian avenue, he was actually the first resident to move in and happily lived there up to the time of his passing.



Gerry had a brilliant time at St Christopher's. It was full of fun and activity for himself and the many friends he made there. He enjoyed horse riding, swimming, reflexology and even loved to dress up in his trendy clothing and fancy chinos when he went out socialising with his family on special occasions and I hear he loved Mary’s home-made scones and jam and also eating After Eight mints or a bar of Turkish Delight.

There was a huge attendance at Gerry’s Funeral Mass in St Matthew's Church, on Monday, August 13, celebrated by Fr Liam Murray, Ballymahon and Fr Oliver Devine, Drumraney. It bore testimony to the respect which is held for the Noonan family in the area. The lovely music in the Church was provided by Kate Connolly and Paul Canavan and also one of Gerry’s nieces, Ruth.

His niece Sharon spoke lovingly at the end of the Mass about her memories of Gerry from her childhood days and thanked, on his behalf, all his Carers down the years for their hard work, long hours, incredible passion and compassion, they made his life easier. He has now returned to his mother Mary, father Francis, and sisters May, Nuala and Olive and brother Mick. May he Rest in Peace.



We offer our sincere sympathy to Gerry’s brothers Patrick (P), Eddie and Johnny, sisters Nancy and Rita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and everyone at St Christopher's.