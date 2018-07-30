Highly respected member of south Longford farming community, Stephen Duggan laid to rest

It was with deep regret that we learned of the peaceful death on Thursday, June 14 last of Stephen Duggan, Gurteen in the care of the management and staff at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon at the great age of 85.



Stephen was predeceased by his brothers James and Bert. Always a thorough gentleman, he was a hard-working man all his life and a highly respected member of the local farming community.



He enjoyed heading off to the bog every year and loved gardening. A great neighbour and friend to many, he was always ready to help out those around him, always with a smile.



He had three ladies in his life whom he loved dearly, his wife Cissie, his daughter Catherine and his young granddaughter Lilly, his pride and joy.



A large number of people called to Thomond Lodge where he lay in repose on hearing of his passing to pay their respects to Cissie and her family which bore testament to the respect in which the Duggan family is held. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.



Fr Liam Murray celebrated his Funeral Mass in St Matthew’s Church, Ballymahon on Saturday, June 16, assisted by Fr Charlie Healy and Fr John Rowan all of whom had visited him regularly during his stay at Thomond Lodge and thoroughly enjoyed his company.



Ann Keenan, soloist, and organist, Padraig McGowan provided the lovely music at the Church. Stephen was a man of deep religious faith and would have enjoyed Ann’s rendition of ‘Lady of Knock’. He was laid to rest not too far from his home at Shrule Cemetery.



Sympathy is extended to Stephen’s wife Cissie, daughter Catherine, granddaughter Lilly, sisters Sr Stephanie (New York), Lucy (New York), brother Tommy Joe (California), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May God grant rest to his soul.