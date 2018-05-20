Mary Rogers touched the hearts of many in Drumlish/Ballinamuck and beyond

Parishioners of Drumlish and Ballinamuck were saddened recently following the death of immensely popular, former national school teacher, Mary Rogers.



Mary (née Davis), of Mill Road, Drumlish, Longford passed to her eternal reward, peacefully in the loving care of her family, on Wednesday, May 9.



She possessed a great love of music and directed many choirs and also served as organist in St Mary’s Church, Drumlish.

Mary Rogers educated three generations of children in the parishes of Drumlish and Ballinamuck.



Maybe you remember playing the tin whistle or the gazoos, maybe it was the songs on the organ for First Communion or that she was the school dentist for many years.



This wonderful woman touched the hearts of so many in the parish and beyond.



Mary’s Funeral Mass took place on Friday, May 11 in St Mary’s Church, Drumlish and she was laid to rest in the local cemetery. May she rest in peace.



Predeceased by her husband Jim, and her son Jim, sympathy is extended to her children Ann Marie, Katherina, Philip and Grace, her sister Nancy, her grandchildren Grace, Jim, Tim and Michael, daughter in law Sinead, sons in law Chuck and Mark, Grace’s partner Paul, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.