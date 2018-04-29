Late Nora McArdle, Ballymahon was a lady who loved her baking, cooking and knitting

It was with deep regret that the people of Ballymahon learned of the death at her residence in Drumnacor, of Mrs Nora McArdle (née Dee) on Monday, April 16, at the great age of 87 years old.

She was predeceased 18 years ago by her husband Jim, to whom she was married for over forty years.

Nora, who hailed from beside the Comeragh Mountains down in Co Waterford, was a kind and generous neighbour who regularly visited the sick and she was a lady of deep religious faith. She was a hard-working lady all her life, always putting her family of five first and a lady who loved her baking, cooking and knitting.

A huge number of people called to her home where her remains reposed and shared many stories with her family of their happy memories of Nora down the years.

St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon was overflowing with mourners on Thursday, April 19, for her Funeral Mass which was celebrated by Fr Liam Murray, Fr Tom Barden and Fr Charlie Healy and the gifts brought to the altar reminded the congregation of her life here, her knitting, a pair of rosary beads and a family photo. She always spoke proudly of her family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The lovely singing and music in the Church, which Nora would have enjoyed, was performed by Debbie Cox (née Molloy) and Seamus Farrell. Following the Mass, Nora was laid to rest in Shrule Cemetery.

Deepest sympathy is extended to Nora’s sons, Anthony, who spoke very fondly at the end of the Mass about his mother, Thomas and Seamus, daughters Catherine and Geraldine, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters Tom, Mick, Nellie and Kit, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.