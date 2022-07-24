Search

24 Jul 2022

All vehicle run in memory of young Longford man Cian Gray

Longford Leader reporter

24 Jul 2022 10:48 AM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

An all-vehicle run has been organised in memory of 19-year-old Cian Gray for Sunday, July 31.

Cian from Ballyduffy, Moyne on the Longford / Leitrim border passed away last year after a long battle with illness and all proceeds raised during the memorial event will be going to Longford Hospice Homecare.

The event falls on what would have been Cian's birthday weekend making it an especially poignant fundraiser for his family and friends.

Registration for the event starts at 11:30 am at Dromard GAA Grounds and the vehicles will be departing at 1pm sharp.

The run will incorporate entries from tractors, trucks, cars and motorbikes on the day, so please spread the word so that as much funds can be raised as possible for Hospice Homecare.

The public are also asked to come out and show their support for the run along the route.

A fundraising raffle will also be held as part of the event and the draw will take place in the Dromard GAA clubhouse after the run.

Refreshments will also be provided after the run at the clubhouse.

DJ Ronan Bleakly will be playing in Murtagh's Pub in Arva that evening.

The late Cian Gray Picture: RIP.ie


Please note that all vehicles participating in the run must be roadworthy and must be taxed, tested (if applicable) and insured.
Spot prizes for the raffle are being finalised, so if anyone would like to donate a prize please contact the organisers via the event page - https://fb.me/e/3gLlRr2Sa - or phone Killian on: 087 7155443 or Liam on: 087 3877472.

Local News

