07/10/2021

Mullinalaghta mourns death of 'friendly and obliging neighbour' Rose Hourican

DP Finnegan

It was with much regret and sadness that the news of the death of Rose Hourican, Mullinroe was received in her native parish and indeed further afield.

Nee Murtagh from Culleenmore, Rose passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Padre Pio Ward, St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford on Sunday, August 1.

In her 92nd year, Rose was an exceptionally friendly and obliging neighbour. Her affectionate manner endeared her to young and old.

Her removal took place from Finnegan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Friday morning, August 6 arriving to St. Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta via family residence, Mullinroe, for Funeral Mass at 12. Burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery. 

As was the norm attendance was confined to family and close friends. However a large crowd showing their respect lined the road in the vicinity of the church and cemetery.

Predeceased by her husband Tom, she is survived by her son Thomas, daughters Roisin, Cathy and Marcella, grandchildren Natasha, Fiona, Liam, PJ, Jenny, Rose, Siobhan and Thomas, sons-in-law Bill and Carlos, brother Jimmy (Dublin), sister Kathleen (England), nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends, to whom our condolences are extended. May she rest in peace.

