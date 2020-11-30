Ballinalee woman charged with assault told to return to court in new year

A woman charged with assault causing harm has had her case adjourned to February, 2021, for DPP directions.

Rachel Robertson, Moatefarrell, Ballinalee, Co Longford, appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.

“Previously, the victim indicated that she wanted to withdraw the complaint but while in the witness box, she indicated under oath that she was in fear because she was going into the Dóchas centre and afraid to meet (the accused) in there,” said Sgt Paddy McGirl, adding that gardaí were concerned.

The case has been adjourned to February 2, 2021, for DPP directions.