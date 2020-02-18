Dementia awareness event set for Granard
A dementia awareness event is to take place in Granard Community Library next month
The event ‘Memory Matters & Brain health’ will take place on Tuesday, March 3, commencing at 7pm. The event is expected to run until 10pm approximately and refreshments will also be served on the day.
Guest speaker on the night for this completely free-to-attend event is Ms Pauline Lee, who will talk in the library on brain health and memory matters.
