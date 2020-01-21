Success for Ballymore's Erin at Scór na nÓg
Ballymore's Erin Ross scooped a senior Scór na nÓg title last week
There was significant success for Erin Ross of Ballymore GAA at Scór na nÓg on Sunday, January 12, as she bagged herself a Leinster title.
Erin won the Leinster final of the competition in the solo singing/amhránaíocht aonair category.
She will now go forward to compete in the All-Ireland final in Killarney on Saturday, February 1.
“This is an amazing achievement for Erin who now advances to the All-Ireland Final on the 1st February in Kerry.
“Congrats Erin from all in Ballymore.”
