Success for Ballymore's Erin at Scór na nÓg

There was significant success for Erin Ross of Ballymore GAA at Scór na nÓg on Sunday, January 12, as she bagged herself a Leinster title.

Erin won the Leinster final of the competition in the solo singing/amhránaíocht aonair category.

She will now go forward to compete in the All-Ireland final in Killarney on Saturday, February 1.

“This is an amazing achievement for Erin who now advances to the All-Ireland Final on the 1st February in Kerry.

“Congrats Erin from all in Ballymore.”