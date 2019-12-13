Plenty of festive cheer at Granard's Knights & Conquests Heritage Centre

The Knights & Conquests Heritage Centre in Granard are celebrating Christmas Norman-style over the next two weekends with lots of fun activities taking place.

A Christmas Knight’s Conquest:

Both Saturdays, the 14 th & 21 st of December, see their ever-popular Birds of Prey return as part of their traditional ‘Christmas Knights Conquest’.

The setting is medieval Ireland and Santa has contacted the builder of Granard Motte, Richard De Tuite, to ask him to assign Christmas Knights from local boys and girls to aid his passage through North Longford.

Children are required to pass a series of tests and collect stamps to qualify as a Christmas Knight of Granard. This includes meeting incredible Birds of Prey.

Once all tasks are complete, children will be knighted in the royal Throne Room and receive a personalised certificate and goodie bag.

Santa Comes to Town:

Sundays (15th & 22nd) bring Santa to town. Children can enjoy a festive letter scavenger hunt in the centre and more, including digging for artefacts in the Knights & Conquests Norman CSI room and trying their hand at building a Norman arch.

Once they’ve tried out the activities and have solved the scavenger hunt, the main event is a personal meet and greet with Santa himself in his log cabin, and everyone receiving their own goodie bag.

It’s the perfect time, just a few days until Christmas, for any last-minute gift reminders!

All events run from 12pm – 4pm across both weekends. Children are €6 and adults are free.

Call The Knights & Conquests Heritage Centre on 087 700 6715 for more information or email info@knightsandconquests.ie.