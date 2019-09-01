Planning sought for 29 house development in Ballinalee

Camlin Partnership have lodged a planning application with the planning department of Longford County Council (LCC), seeking permission to construct a 29 house residential development in Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Houses as part of the development will consist of 14 three bedroom two storey semi detached type dwellings, six four bedroom two storey semi-detached type houses, a single four bedroom two storey detached type dwelling houses, six three bedroom two storey detached type dwelling houses and two further two bedroom detached bungalow type dwellings.

The application includes for work on the estate entrance, internal access road, green open spaces and the installation/erection of boundary walls/fences.

It also includes for work on proposed connections to existing foul sewer, surface water and watermain networks which are currently servicing the village of Ballinalee, as well as all ancillary works.

The application was received by LCC on August 12 2019.