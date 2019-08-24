Smiles all round for students of Moyne CS

Des Cullen, principal of Moyne Community School, told the Leader that there were smiles all round among this year’s outgoing Leaving Certificate students, with the majority achieving their desired points.

Mr Cullen explained: “I think everyone seemed to get the results they were looking for.

“It is always a day where you hope you don’t see too many disappointed faces and we didn’t, so it was great.”

Mr Cullen says the hard work has paid off for all of his now former students, with some even achieving in excess of 500 points.

He told the Leader: “We had a few students who achieved over 500 points, which is always great to see.

“At the other end of the scale we didn’t have that many students getting in the very low points, which is always something we kind of forget on Leaving Cert days.

“Everyone was able to achieve to their level and ability and to their ambition, which was brilliant,” the principal continued.

Before the students head off on their next journey in life, Mr Cullen and the team of Moyne CS wished to bid them all the very best of luck with their future endeavours, whatever they may be.

He said: “We wish them the very best of luck with whatever they decide to do, whether it’s through college, apprenticeships or going straight into the world of work.

“Everyone has a different path they want to follow and a different journey that will suit them best.

“They will have to work hard in the next few years no matter what they do, but we are very confident they will all be very successful,” he concluded.