Large number of Cnoc Mhuire Granard Leaving Cert students 'exceed expectations'

"Absolutely thrilled" was the choice turn of phrase of Cnoc Mhuire Principal Pauline McBrien this afternoon as students from the Granard based secondary school received their Leaving Certificate results.

Ms McBrien was wholesome in her praise of students and teachers alike, saying many on its roll books had not just fallen in line but gone above and beyond pre-exam estimations.

"Many of our students exceeded expectations so we are absolutely thrilled for parents and students," she said.

The north Longford principal also told of how a large cohort of students opted to access their results through the Department of Education's online system.

"Quite a few (students) got over 400 and 500 points," she enthused, while offering her own take on the perennial question of whether the Leaving Cert was in need of reform.

"There is great pressure involved and it is one of the most difficult exams a student will do in their life, however there are so many different ways into third level now that it's certainly not the be all and end all," she said.

In light of impending changes to the junior level cycle, Ms McBrien said she would not be surprised to see changes and amendments being made to its senior equivalent in due course.