Longford's First Citizen attends Papal Mass
Cllr Luie McEntire is flanked by his son Peter and Louth County Council Cathaoirleach Liam Reilly at the recent Papal Mass in Dublin's Phoenix Park.
It seems the numbers of Longfordians who rubbed shoulders with Pope Francis during his visit to Ireland is continuing to grow after the Leader came across this photo of the county's first citizen Cllr Luie McEntire at The Phoenix Park.
The Longford County Council Cathaoirleach can be seen standing just yards from the main stage alongside his son, Peter and Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council Cllr Liam Reilly.
