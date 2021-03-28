Court hears that Longford man allegedly stamped on his wife’s head and produced kitchen knife

A man who allegedly stamped on his wife’s head and produced a 12-inch kitchen knife in the course of a dispute with his family is due to reappear at Granard District Court.



Everton Bispo, 9 Sliabh Cairbre, Drumlish, Longford, appeared at last Friday’s court sitting facing a number of charges following an incident which occurred between September 20 and 22 last year.



It is alleged that, between those dates, Mr Bispo committed a section 3 assault on his wife, threatening to kill her and their two sons, producing a 12-inch kitchen knife capable of inflicting serious injury and section 2 assault on his wife.



He is also charged with threats to kill, a section 2 assault and a section 3 assault on one of his sons, as well as making threats to his other son that he would kill his mother (the accused’s wife), brother and a female who was the girlfriend of one of the sons and who was present in the house at the time.



The court heard that the accused’s wife and son had to lock themselves into the bedroom to get away.



A garda witness explained to the court that gardaí had been called to the house during a family row but left when it calmed down. However, the row flared up again the next morning when it is alleged Mr Bispo “stamped on his wife’s head, pulled a knife on her and threatened to kill them all”.



The case is due to reappear before Judge Seamus Hughes on April 16.