Driver in Longford arrested for testing positive for cocaine
Two men arrested after Garda car rammed on motorway
A driver in Longford who tested positive for cocaine was arrested and will appear in court as a consequence.
During a multi agency checkpoint, Longford Roads Poilicing Unit stopped a car and the driver produced a false drivers licence and tested positive for cocaine.
Longford RPU stopped this car while operating a Multi Agency Checkpoint. Driver produced a false drivers licence and tested positive for cocaine. Driver was arrested, the car was impounded and licence seized. Court appearance to follow. #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/xHsP0bKCJO— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 22, 2021
