Driver in Longford arrested for testing positive for cocaine

Longford Leader reporter

Longford Leader reporter

A driver in Longford who tested positive for cocaine was arrested and will appear in court as a consequence.

During a multi agency checkpoint, Longford Roads Poilicing Unit stopped a car and the driver produced a false drivers licence and tested positive for cocaine.