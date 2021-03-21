Man denies distracting Longford shopkeeper while three others committed theft

A man accused of being involved in the robbery of a local shop is pleading not guilty to the charges and has had his case put back to June 6 for hearing.

Rupi Munteanu, 14 The Meadows, Ballaghadereen, Co Roscommon, insists he was not involved in an incident where a shop was allegedly robbed by four men.

Sgt Enda Daly said that the state’s case would be that Mr Munteanu distracted the shopkeeper while the other three men robbed the shop.

“He says he wasn’t involved with the other three men,” said Bríd Mimnagh, defending.

“Where did you meet these other Romanians?” Judge Hughes asked the accused.

Mr Munteanu said that he met the men in town and walked around town with them because they were Romanian and so is he.

“How did you know these strang men were Romanian?” asked Judge Hughes.

“Because they were speaking Romanian,” replied the accused.

“Don’t be telling me lies,” said Judge Hughes, noting that the charges were not “a hanging offence”.

“You don’t meet three strangers and go around the town with them and into a shop with them. Have you been in court before?”

Mr Munteanu admitted that he had been in court before for theft and driving offences.

“How many times have you been convicted of theft?” asked Judge Hughes.

“Four or five,” the accused replied.

Sgt Daly explained that Mr Munteanu had 32 previous convictions, seven of which were for theft.

“It’s to your fortune that you meet three strangers and go into a shop and they rob it and you happen to be in the shop. It’s a €30 theft. Are you pleading guilty or not guilty?” asked Judge Hughes adding that the charge carries a sentence of up to 12 months in prison.

Mr Munteanu insisted he was pleading not guilty and the case was put back to June 8 for hearing.