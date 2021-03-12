Glass ‘sprayed in on top of’ heavily pregnant woman in violent Longford incident

Three men who smashed in the window of a home in Longford while a heavily pregnant woman and her children were inside, have been ordered to have €6,000 each in court on June 2, 2021, or face a custodial sentence.

Christy McGinley, 33 Glack, Longford, Hugh Patrick McGinley, 33 Glack, Longford, and Patrick McGinley, 5 Glack View, Longford, were each charged with violent disorder, criminal damage and production of an article, and appeared before Judge Johnson at a sitting of Longford Circuit Court on Friday, February 26.

A fourth man, Denis McGinley is serving a sentence in Holland and had not yet been served with the book of evidence.

The court heard that, on May 7, 2018, Gardas O’Connor and Gillooley were on patrol when, at 4.25pm, they received a call to attend the scene of a criminal damage incident at a home in Dún Darrach, Dublin Road.

A total of €1,750 worth of damage was done to the bay window and the front door of the house, with the injured party, making it clear that she did not want any money but instead would like compensation to be paid to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The court heard that Ms Tracey Donohoe, who was 33 weeks pregnant, was in the sitting room of the house along with her husband, four children and brother-in-law, when a vehicle pulled up outside and four men exited.

CCTV footage, acquired from a house across the road, was played in the court by Gda Shane O’Connor who explained that the incident occurred on the Monday of the Bank Holiday weekend.

In her statement to gardaí, Ms Donohoe explained that there had been some level of aggression between the Donohoes and the McGinleys, with a number of phone calls received.

“Prior to the arrival of the accused, they were engaged in a threatening phone call and, as the call continued, the jeep appeared at the front door,” Gda O’Connor explained.

Mr Shane Geraghty, BL, prosecuting, put it to Gda O’Connor that the Donohoes were trying to “pacify” the McGinleys over the phone and Gda O’Connor agreed.

“In her statement, Ms Donohoe said she was listening to the conversation on the phone when she saw the jeep pull up and started screaming to the two men to lock the door,” said Mr Geraghty.

“She said the front window was open and Denis McGinley allegedly put his head in and said ‘where’s Denis (Donohoe), I’m going to shoot him’. She said ‘not here, not here’ and said she heard Patrick McGinley saying ‘shoot her, she’ll do’.”

Judge Johnson noted that there was no mention of a firearm on the charge sheets.

“The evidence from Mrs Donohoe was that she saw somebody with an implement that was covered by a blanket but I don’t think the court could be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that it was a firearm. It was an implement of arm’s length and it was covered. She thought it was a gun,” said Mr Geraghty.

“She began to run out the back and she fell. The window was broken and she wasn’t sure what or who had broken it. She said she got up and kept going and that she was ‘too afraid to feel hurted’. She ran out the back and out the gate to the side.”

The court heard that Ms Donohoe saw Patrick McGinley looking over the gate and that he said “shoot them Uncle Denis, you’ll get them here, shoot them”. Robert and Denis Donohoe and the kids were in the back garden and she started screaming “children, children, children”. Soon after, she heard the jeep drive away at speed.

The window was replaced quite quickly after the incident, the court heard, but Ms Donohoe had to go by ambulance to the hospital with pains due to dehydration, which she believed was as a result of the incident.

The four accused were arrested and questioned but nothing of any evidential value came of the interviews. Hugh Patrick McGinley, Christy McGinley and Patrick McGinley each replied “no comment” to the charges, while Denis MCGinley denied any wrongdoing.

In a victim impact statement, read out to the court on her behalf, Ms Donohoe said “ye had weapons in your hands and I knew ye were going to do something terrible to us”.

“Glass sprayed in on top of us. It was very frightening,” the statement read, and Ms Donohoe said that she was afraid something had happened to her unborn child as a result of their actions.

“I’ve had many sleepless nights because of ye. None of ye ever said sorry,” she said, adding that she was always looking over her shoulder and didn’t feel safe.

Niall Flynn, BL, for Christy McGinley, explained that prior to this incident, his client had not come to the attention of gardaí, aside from an incident on the following on Main Street Longford.

“He wouldn’t be known for engaging in conduct of this type,” he said to Gda O’Connor, who accepted that statement.

“We’ve seen footage of what was a horrific and terrifying incident for the persons inside the house. At 16:24:10, the jeep came into view and at 16:25:14 we can see the jeep leaving. It was horrifying and a lot of damage was done in a very short space of time.”

Gda O’Connor accepted that the incident didn’t last long but added, “if we were paid €1,750 for a minute, we’d be doing well”.

Mr Flynn noted that the incident was connected to a feud between the families following a funeral in the north which his client’s family did not attend.

Christy McGinley, when he took to the witness box, said he was “very, very sorry for what happened” and added that he and his family “can’t excuse ourselves”.

“I wasn’t involved in violence before then and hopefully never will be again,” said Mr McGinley.

“Can you even comprehend the terror that the kids had when they heard guys coming in to smash up the house?” Mr Geraghty asked.

“They had to be very terrified and that’s why we’re very, very ashamed for what we done,” said Mr McGinley, who added that he had €1,000 in court by way of compensation.

Mr Hugh Patrick McGinley also said he wanted to “apologise deeply for what happened”and that it was “a spur of the moment thing” that will never happen again.

On hearing that Mr McGinley had five children of his own, the judge asked “how would you like it if someone came in and did this when your wife and kids were in the house?

“It’s an absolute disgrace the way you behaved,” he said.

Mr McGinley said that he had €500 compensation to offer in court but that there would be more to come.

“Are you proud of yourself?” asked Mr Geraghty.

“No. I’m very ashamed to read about it in the paper,” said Mr McGinley.

Patrick McGinley, in his own evidence, said that he was “ever so sorry to Tracey Donohoe and her kids”.

“This is a big shame on my family for my mam and dad to rear me and for me to do this,” he said.

It was noted to the court that a sum of €1,500 cash, which was lodged to the court for bail, could be made available for compensation.

Judge Johnson said that the incident was “an extremely frightening experience for the people inside the house” and noted that Ms Donohoe had fallen on her way out of the house and later had to be admitted to hospital.

“It is a most unseemly and appalling incident and it is clear that this was an opportunistic offence,” he said.

“A sad fact in this case is that two of the accused were barely 18 years old. But Hugh Patrick McGinley should hang his head in shame. He should’ve been setting a better example. It was absolutely disgraceful behaviour.

“Incidents like these are far too prevalent in Longford. It is an affront to the citizens of Longford who deserve to be able to live peacefully in the town and not have to deal with this type of activity.”

Aggravating factors in the case included the fact that it was a very violent incident, with weapons involved. It occurred at a private residence and resulted in serious criminal damage, as well as being a frightening experience for the children on the premises.

The fact that Ms Donohoe was heavily pregnant at the time was also listed as an aggravating factor.

“Each of the accused were aware of those factors and there was no remorse expressed until court today. But Mrs Donohoe expressed that she was satisfied to a degree because they pleaded guilty,” said Judge Johnson.

Other mitigating factors aside from those guilty pleas were the fact that there was no repetition of violence, save for the incident the following day, and none of the accused had any prior convictions of any consequence.

“The pleas of guilt offer some closure to the injured parties and it is noted that all accused are from supportive families,” said the judge.

Turning to sentencing, Judge Johnson said that the court “has to send out a clear message that it takes a very serious approach to these offences”.

The fact that the incident took place at a private house and there was use of weapons this incident at the mid to upper end of the scale, which attracts a sentence of six years and six months.

Taking into account the mitigating factors he had outlined, Judge Johnson said that he would reduce the sentence to four years for each of the accused, who he said were equally culpable.

“I may be disposed to suspending that sentence for a period of ten years if proper recompense is paid back to the victims and society,” he said. Each of the three defendants before court on the day were ordered to come back on June 2 with €6,000, totalling €18,000, which will be split three ways among Ms Donohoe, the Irish Heart Foundation and St Christopher’s Services.

“If they have that, then I will impose a four year sentence and suspend it for ten years on the condition that they keep the peace and be of good behaviour, have no contact with Tracey Donohoe or her family and that they furnish the victims with a written apology,” said Judge Johnson.

“A suspended sentence is not a get out of jail free card. If any of them step out of line, they will serve the full four year sentence. The court will not, under any circumstances, tolerate any repetition of this behaviour.

“If they don’t have that compensation on June 2, 2021, then they can bring their bags with them because they won’t be going home,” he concluded.