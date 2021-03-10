Former convent and lands on Main Street Lanesboro comes to the market

Power Property has released details of a unique opportunity to acquire a former Convent comprising c. 800 sq. m. located on Main Street, in Lanesboro, and lands to the rear of the convent comprising c. 2.3 ha (5.68 acres) with access adjacent to the National School carpark at the North East Corner.

The convent comprises c. 800 sq. m. (8,611 sq. ft.) and is laid out over ground, first and second floor.

The lands comprising 2.3 ha (5.68 acres) are good quality lands that are currently used for grazing in the spring/summer.

The lands are currently zoned Social/Community/ Education/Public Utility which is to primarily provide for educational, health, social, cultural, religious and community facilities.

The lands have a positive planning history, in that Longford County Council previously granted planning permission for 48 units on the land in 2004, this planning application has now lapsed.

The building was initially Mc Crann’s Hall and it was a shop and business premises in 1940s and 1950s. It is a building with considerable historic significance.

The Sisters of Mercy purchased the building in the late 1950s and it became known as the Convent of Mercy Secondary and Boarding School.

Events that took place during these times were the local pageant, dance hall; drama and school concerts were held frequently during their time.

The Convent was purchased by the Irish Wheelchair Association circa 2000 and was leased out to the local community through the Lough Ree Development Co-op.



They provided a venue and facilities for various clubs i.e. Lanesboro Triathlon, Boxing Club, Summer School, Bridge Club, Computer Repairs shop, Computer classes, Aerobics & keep fit classes. It also provided incubation units for start-up businesses.

The property is being offered for sale in lots:

Lot 1 - Former Convent comprising c. 800 sq. m. (8,611 sq. ft.)

Lot 2 - Lands comprising 2.3 ha (5.68 acres)

Lot 3 – Former Convent & Lands comprising 2.51 ha (6.2 acres)

For more information, see www.ppg.ie or contact Kathy in Power Property on 090 6489000, 086 780 5252 or via kathy@ppg.ie

Link to property HERE