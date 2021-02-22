Aughnacliffe saddened by death of Margaret Hourican

There was great sadness across north Longford on Saturday, February 13, when the news became known that Mrs Margaret (Maggie) Hourican (née Farrell), of Dunbeggan, Aughnacliffe, had passed to her eternal reward following a brief illness.

Predeceased by her husband, Vincent in 2005, and by her daughter-in-law, Marie in April 2014, Margaret, or Maggie as she was known, was in her 93rd year and she was the last surviving member of the Farrell family of Glenmore, Aughnacliffe.

Margaret was a lovely lady whose family was her pride and joy and she looked forward to their visits and to seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Like all mothers of her generation she loved baking and her prize winning homemade brown bread was enjoyed by many and indeed shared with family and extended family.

The many glowing tributes paid to Margaret since her death really show how much loved both her and the Hourican family are and the great memories shared by so many extended family and friends will be treasured for years to come.

Margaret was a lady of great faith and accepted what ever crosses came her way as the will of God and this she has passed on to her children and grandchildren and each and every one of them will have great memories of a loving mother and Granny.

Margaret's remains reposed privately in the family home on Sunday, February 14 and were removed to St Colmcille's Church Aughnacliffe on Monday for funeral Mass at 12 noon and she was laid to rest in the family plot in the local cemetery.

We offer sincere sympathy to her loving family Mary McNerney, JP, Hughie, Geraldine Mulligan, Mairead Farley and Annette Farley, daughter-in-law Theresa, sons in law Pat, Joe, Pat and Gerry, grandchildren and great grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends at this very sad time.

May she rest in peace.