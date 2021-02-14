Late Janette Tynan, Granard was a great community person

The death occurred on Sunday, January 31, at her home in Castlenugent, Granard of Mrs Janette Tynan (née Gaynor) following a brief illness.

Formerly of Toughmon, Crookedwood, Co Westmeath, Janette died peacefully in the loving care of her family.

Predeceased by her husband Jimmy and her daughter Brid, Janette was in her late eighties and she will be sadly missed by her daughter Frances, sons Anthony and Jim, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Gretta, son-in-law Sebastian, grandchildren Laura and her fiancé Shaun Henry, Kevin, Andrew and his wife Ling, Angela, Sarah, Paul, Philip, Lini, Adela and Maria, her nieces Mary, Melina and Orla, her nephew Liam, cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends and all in the Moatesiders and Coolamber ICA, to whom we offer sincere sympathy at this very sad and difficult time.

Janette was a great community person and was involved in many local organisations like St Christopher's, Granard Moatesiders and Coolamber ICA and she will be greatly missed by all her friends.

Her remains were removed from her home on Tuesday, February 2 to St Mary's Church in Granard for Funeral Mass and she was laid to rest in the family plot in Granardkille cemetery afterwards. May she rest in peace.