Longford in Spring: Short movie brings Longford's attractions to life

The latest in the series of short movies to positively promote county Longford and let visitors know what’s on offer has been launched.

The short movie ‘Longford in Spring’ by Harp Media in Granard, brings some of Longford’s beautiful attractions to life.

‘Longford in Autumn’ and ‘Longford in Winter’ were released at the beginning of Autumn and Winter and the remaining video in the series will be released at the beginning of Summer.

‘Longford in Spring’ highlights the beautiful Barley Harbour on Lough Ree which is the second largest lake on the Shannon after Lough Derg.

The short movie takes in a visit to the well known Corlea Trackway Visitor Centre, The Maria Edgeworth Centre & Literary Trail and the Backstage Theatre.

It also shows Newcastle Woods which is one of the many tranquil walking routes in County Longford.

County Longford is centrally located in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, surrounded by water with the River Shannon, The Royal Canal, Lough Ree and numerous other lakes dotted around the County.

It has plenty to offer from water and trails to Visitor Centers and plenty of attractions if you are interested in exploring the past.

All four videos will visually highlight and give visitors and locals alike an idea of things to do for a day out in County Longford.

‘Longford in Spring’, along with the recently launched ‘Longford in Autumn’ and ‘Longford in Winter’ is available for viewing on the Longford Tourism Youtube channel www.youtube.com/ longfordtourism, the Longford Tourism website and on social media.

Longford Tourism along with Longford County Council continually work to enhance and make County Longford a more attractive and accessible place for all to enjoy.

Please contact Longford Tourism for information or promotional material. Depending on the Covid-19 guidelines of each individual organisation, material may be available from Longford County Council, libraries and other attractions in the County.

If you wish to keep informed and up to date, you can 'Like' or 'follow' the Longford Tourism Facebook page or the longfordtourismofficial Instagram page.

You can also keep up to date with events and activities from our monthly events guide.

If you wish to submit an event, please email eventsguide@longfordcoco.ie.